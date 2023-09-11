Mark J. Madson, 65, husband of Mary, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, and will continue one hour prior to the service ALL at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.