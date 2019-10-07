Marlene Eichten, 80, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at BeeHive Homes of Elk River in Elk River. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment following at St. Anastasia Catholic Church Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Rosary will be 5 p.m. with parish prayers at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior the service at the church Thursday.
Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.