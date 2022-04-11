Marles D. Fischer, 99, of Brownton, passed away on Sunday at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

