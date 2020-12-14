Martin Duesterhoeft, 96, of Waynesboro, Tennessee, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Waynesboro, Tennessee. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online guest book is available at hantge.com.
