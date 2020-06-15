June 12, 2020
Martin “Marty” Briggs, 86, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, June 12, at Hutchinson Health Hospital. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends is 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Social distancing is encouraged. Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.