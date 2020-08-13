Martin W. Esser, 40, of South Haven, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, at Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, August 17, at Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. A video of the service will be available on the website following the service.
