Marvin J. Haara, 76, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Hope Family Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, one hour prior to the service, all at the church. Marvin Haara’s family requests everyone to wear their favorite sport shirt to the memorial service.
