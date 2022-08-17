Marvin Witte, 92, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison, Iowa. Arlene Witte, 90, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison, Iowa. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
