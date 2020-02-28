Mary Ann Hansen, 82, of Hutchinson passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 11:00 a,m. at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

