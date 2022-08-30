Mary Ann Wetherell, 81, wife of Gary, of Hutchinson Township, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at her home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Hector City Cemetery in Hector. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

