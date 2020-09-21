Mary C. Dahlke, 73, of Dassel passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Interment is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Owatonna. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
