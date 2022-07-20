Mary Ellen Tews, 89, of Willmar, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Clara City Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home and continue one hour prior to her service. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Willmar. www.hafh.org
