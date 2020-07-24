Mary F. Ludowese, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Christian Community Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Saint Willibrord Catholic Cemetery in Gibbon. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

