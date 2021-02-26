Mary H. Blumhoefer, 78, of Hector, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Hector. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island, with interment following in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Hector. Visitation is noon to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, all at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.

