Mary H. Blumhoefer, 78, of Hector, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Hector. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island, with interment following in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Hector. Visitation is noon to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, all at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
Most Popular
Articles
- McLeod County is turning the corner on vaccination as 13% of residents have received doses
- Hutchinson High School is celebrating Homecoming different this year
- Heidi Broberg, 63
- Ashley Ann Karjala, 22
- After 56 years, George Moehring is done saving soles in Hutchinson
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Robert “Butch” Pendergast, 84
- Sandra E. Walters, 73
- POLL RESULTS: Majority of poll respondents don't want Minnesota to adopt "clean cars" standards
- Picking up STEAM: New Lake Ripley Elementary program teaches science, technology skills