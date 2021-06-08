Mary J. Forsberg, 68, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 14, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the Stockholm Lutheran Cemetery in Stockholm Township, at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

Tags