Mary J. Simondet, 95, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 17, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Glencoe with interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service all at church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
