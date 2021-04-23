Mary J. Wagner, 68, of Cokato, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service is 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 28, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is 9–11 a.m., two hours prior to the service, all at church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags