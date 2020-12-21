Mary Lou Hoff, 66, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. Funeral service will 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, with interment following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags