Maureen S. Reiner, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. The service will be held in the gymnasium, please use the east entrance. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with a Rosary Service at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at St. Anastasia Catholic Church.

