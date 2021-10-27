Mavis J. Muckala, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the Fairview Cemetery in Mound. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
