Maxine Lillian Engwall, 102, of Hutchinson passed away Dec. 28 in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at New Journey United Church of Christ in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
