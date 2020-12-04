Maynard Bielke, 92, of New Auburn, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Dassel Lakeside Health Care Center in Dassel. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn, with interment following in the High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

