Melva Plath, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Arlington. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are appreciated.
Most Popular
Articles
- Four life-threatening injuries following three McLeod County crashes Sunday
- Harbor Freight has permits for former Best Buy space in Hutchinson
- Hutchinson graduate Cory Sauter steps down as head coach at SMSU
- Minnesota ranked 48th in economic freedom index, last in Midwest
- Nancy A. Voigt 45
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- FOOTBALL: Hutchinson advances to Prep Bowl with 36-6 win over Orono
- Loren D. Holmberg, 56
- Daniel J. Erickson, 61
- WINTERS SPORTS PREVIEW: Showstoppers ready to "come on down" for new season