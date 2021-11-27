Melva Plath, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Arlington. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are appreciated.

Tags