Melvin A. Klinkner, 95, of Stewart, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags