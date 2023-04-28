Melvin E. Dettman, 91, of Buffalo Lake, passed away on Thursday, April 27, at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Funeral service is at 11 a.m Monday, May 1, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Lake Preston Cemetery in Preston Lake Township, Renville County. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Most Popular
Articles
- Douglas Heim, 57
- Hayley Atwell gets engaged to Ned Wolfgang Kelly
- BASEBALL: New coach, players but Tigers looking for same out diamond magic
- Captain's Club offers downtown Litchfield event rental space
- John Mulaney jokes about his 'star-studded intervention'
- Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge married!
- Gerald Liestman, 80
- Iam Tongi: 5 Things to Know About ‘American Idol’ Favorite
- The Exorcist star dies
- Roger Hopp, 79