Melvin E. Dettman, 91, of Buffalo Lake, passed away on Thursday, April 27, at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Funeral service is at 11 a.m Monday, May 1, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Lake Preston Cemetery in Preston Lake Township, Renville County. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

