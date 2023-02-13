Melvin G. Kohls, 90, of Brownton, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.