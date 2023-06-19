Melvin Henry Rickert, 101, of Hutchinson, formerly of Brownton, passed away peacefully Sunday at Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson. Funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
