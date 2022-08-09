Melvin E. Roepke, 93, of Hutchinson passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.