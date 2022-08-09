Melvin E. Roepke, 93, of Hutchinson passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Standoff in rural Dassel ends with arrest, no injuries
- RiverHouse brings new dining, entertainment option to downtown Hutchinson
- Anne Heche Reportedly Severely Injured After Car Crash
- Ronda Rousey suspended from WWE
- Kim Kardashian is not getting back together with Kanye West
- Dementia stricken ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ actress Edie McClurg is alleged victim of ‘elder abuse’
- New James Bond ‘has to be aged under 40 and taller than 5ft 10’
- Two injured in crash on Highway 7
- Dusti Heflin, 44
- Khloe Kardashian splits from mystery boyfriend