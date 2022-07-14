Melvin H. Zummach, 89, husband of Adeline, of Hutchinson passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Cedar Mills with interment in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Cedar Mills. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wanous family selected as McLeod Farm Family of the Year
- Pierce Brosnan: James Caan was an inspiration
- Pippa Middleton's 18m Berkshire mansion
- Royal review: Miss Litchfield Claudia Toenjes reflects on her reign
- John Magoon, 57
- Grand marshal Gary Gruenke takes on a new kind of Watercade duty
- Judith Rademacher, 67
- Raina Kaping crowned Miss Litchfield, three named princesses
- Warren Macemon, 91
- Lyle Shaw, 83