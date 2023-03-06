Merle E. Elrod, 94, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Johanna Shores in Arden Hills. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake, with spring interment in Hillside Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at Faith Presbyterian Church.