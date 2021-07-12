Merlin A. Klabunde, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, July 12, at Harmony River living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Brownton. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Huskies' newest pitcher has been rock solid
- Lottie Moss reveals why she does OnlyFans
- Man formerly of Hutchinson dies in assault
- Kochs' building renovation was energized by a vision for downtown
- Watercade parade grand marshal Dean Krug really delivers
- It's a Toenjes repeat as Claudia succeeds sister Cecilia as Miss Litchfield
- Jimmy Noplos, 44
- Two arrested after burglary report, helicopter search near Silver Lake
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Faith Lutheran Church Women are replanting an old tradition with their garden tour