Merlin O. Overlie, 91, of Maplewood, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, March 10, at HealthEast St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with a spring interment in Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in Butternut. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

