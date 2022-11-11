Merrill L. Johnson, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- ELECTION 2022: Results in Meeker County races
- ELECTION 2022: Results in local races
- Kanye West ‘threatened with institutionalisation by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak’
- Jeffrey Rausch, 65
- Jason Huber, 55
- Election results (copy)
- Richard Lietz, 58
- Four more years of free fairs
- Robin Eischens, 70
- Jason Huber, 55