Merrill L. Johnson, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

