Merritt Milton Hein, 93, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, March 7, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, with interment in Greenwood Cemetery in New York Mills. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.

