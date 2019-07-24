Michael Betker, 67 Jul 24, 2019 Updated 17 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Michael J. Beker, 67, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in Houston, Texas. A celebration of his life will be in the fall. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesNew business planned for Hutchinson MallHutchinson home to new startupYpma says farewell after 45 years — but he won't go farVirtual tour gives early look at proposed county projectSchool board talks referendumHutchinson Farmers Market heats upOrange Spectacular is heading to HutchinsonNew solar farm comes to rural WinstedFamilies come together onstage with Buffalo Community Theater's production of 'The Music Man'Watercade 2019 provides fun for all Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS