Michael J. Butler, 77, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
