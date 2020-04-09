Michael E. Maiers, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. Private family Graveside service will be at St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
