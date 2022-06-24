Michael A. Fuchs, 37, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church.

