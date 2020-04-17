Michael K. Paul, 70, of Darwin, husband of Lois Paul, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home in Darwin. A memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
