Michael A. “Mike” “Beaker” Kenney, 57, of Buffalo Lake, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. A Prayer Service will be at 5 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. The service will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/StAnastasiaHutchinson. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

