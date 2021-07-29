Michael Paul Wanous, 65, of Winfield, Illinois, formerly of Excelsior, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at his home in Winfield, Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Gathering of family and friends will be 4-6 p.m., Sunday, August 1, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel with a prayer service beginning at 6:00 p.m.

