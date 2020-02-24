Michael A. Paulson, 58, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, and will continue one hour prior to the service all at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Undocumented in Eveleth, Minnesota
- Hannibal Wolong heals using acupuncture
- Joyce Mogensen, 61
- GIRLS STATE HOCKEY: Tigers down South St. Paul for first consolation championship
- Novel coronavirus not in Minnesota yet
- McLeod County Board presses on with $7M Morningside project
- Alabama visitors enjoy Meeker County life
- Hutchinson High School manufacturing business ready to grow
- Get involved at the ground level. Party caucuses are Tuesday night in Minnesota.
- GIRLS HOCKEY: Tigers advance to consolation championship