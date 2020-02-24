Michael A. Paulson, 58, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, and will continue one hour prior to the service all at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

