Michael E. Ziemer, 59, passed away in Iowa on May 15. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online guest book is available at www.hantge.com.
