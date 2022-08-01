Milan E. Dolezal, 80, of Hutchinson passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
