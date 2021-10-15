Milan G. Plath, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Ecumen of Litchfield. Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 1:30-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
