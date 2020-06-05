Milan “Miley” Retzlaff, 89, of Cosmos, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Central Minnesota Senior Care in Lake Lillian. Private family graveside service will be Monday, June 8, 2020. Public drive-thru visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
