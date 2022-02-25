Mildred “Millie” A. Knick, 84, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in St. Matthews Lutheran Cemetery in Penn Township, rural Brownton. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

