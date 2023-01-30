Milford L. Houck, 80, of Cosmos passed away Jan. 13 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos with interment at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
