Millicent "Millie" Prieve, 85, wife of George, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. The service will be held in the gymnasium, please use the East entrance. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Masks are recommended. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
