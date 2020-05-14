Milton A. Brinkman, 93, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at a later date at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
